Allu Arjun's 'Pushpa 2: The Rule' release date announced! To clash with Vicky Kaushal's 'Chhaava'

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Allu Arjun's 'Pushpa 2: The Rule' release date announced

The film 'Pushpa 2: The Rule' is all set to release in theatres worldwide. The makers of the film have announced its release date on their official social media handle. The first part of the film is officially locked. Allu Arjun will once again be seen in his brilliant avatar, reprising his role of Pushpa Raj. Moreover, Rashmika Mandanna will also be seen once again as Srivalli. The film will be released in theatres on December 6, 2024, in multiple languages.

'Pushpa 2: The Rule' is ready for release

The year 2024 has proved to be such a year for Indian cinema. Compared to last year, many films have performed brilliantly at the box office this year. Now 'Pushpa 2: The Rule' is set to release later this year. There is going to be a lot in this film for the audience and fans. Songs, posts, teasers and many glimpses of the film have already surfaced, which are also being liked by the people. The craze of Pushpa 2 is also being seen on social media. Recently the 'Suseki' track has garnered 250 million views on YouTube, which shows the immense love and appreciation of the fans towards the film.

Makers promise to the audiences

Announcing the release date, the makers wrote on social media, 'The first part of Pushpa 2 The Rule is all set, full and full of fire. Get ready to see history being made as Pushpa is going to rock the Indian box office. He will start a new chapter in Indian cinema. Pushpa 2: The Rule in Cinema on 6 December 2024.'

See the post here:

These stars will be seen in the film

'Pushpa 2: The Rule' is directed by Sukumar and the film is being produced by Mythri Movie Makers. Allu Arjun, Rashmika Mandanna and Fahadh Faasil will be seen in lead roles in the film. The music of the film is given by T-Series. The film will be released on December 6.

It is significant to note that Vicky Kaushal's 'Chhaava' is also releasing on the same date. It simply means that December 6 with Rashmika vs Rashmika Day as she is playing the lead role in both these films. For the unversed, 'Chhaava' is based on the life of Maratha warrior Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj.

