Alia Bhatt turns 32: A journey of success, talent, and global recognition | Birthday special Alia Bhatt is celebrating her 32nd birthday on March 15. The actress celebrated a pre-birthday bash with Ranbir Kapoor and Paparazzi.

Bollywood's global star, Alia Bhatt, is celebrating her 32nd birthday on Saturday, March 15. Despite coming from a film background, Alia has carved a unique space for herself in the film industry through her incredible style and acting prowess. Making her debut at the young age of 19, Alia’s career took off with the 2012 hit Student of the Year, where she starred alongside Varun Dhawan and Siddharth Malhotra. The film's massive success not only catapulted her career but also set the stage for a brilliant future in Bollywood.

Following the success of her debut, Alia received numerous offers for big-budget films and has since established herself as one of the most respected actresses in the industry. Today, she is known globally for her performances and has won accolades and recognition for her diverse roles across cinema.

Global Footprint: Hollywood and south Indian cinema

Alia Bhatt made her mark internationally with her Hollywood debut in Heart of Stone, starring alongside Gal Gadot and Jamie Dornan. She further cemented her pan-Indian appeal with her role in the epic Telugu film RRR (2022), directed by S.S. Rajamouli. Alia’s portrayal of a strong character in RRR brought her widespread acclaim in the South film industry.

Her acting skills are so compelling that audiences worldwide have been captured by every role she takes on. Alia has made India proud multiple times with her performances, and today, she boasts an impressive tally of over 60 awards in her career. Notably, she has also been honored with the Honorary Entertainment Makers Award in Saudi Arabia.

Iconic roles and stellar performances

Alia has delivered several memorable performances that have left an indelible mark on the silver screen. Some of her standout films include Raazi, Gangubai Kathiawadi, and Dear Zindagi. In Gangubai Kathiawadi, she portrayed the iconic character of Gangubai, which is widely considered one of her most powerful roles. Her portrayal of a Kashmiri girl in Raazi won hearts nationwide, while Dear Zindagi showcased her ability to play a young woman struggling with career and relationship issues.

Another defining moment in her career came with the film Highway, where her performance was hailed as a game-changer for her career, showing her immense range as an actress.

Looking Forward: A bright future ahead

Alia Bhatt’s career trajectory is a testament to her talent, dedication, and hard work. From debuting as a teenager to becoming one of Bollywood's finest actresses, Alia continues to raise the bar with each performance. With a string of successful films and international recognition, her journey is one of consistent growth and extraordinary success.

As Alia Bhatt celebrates her 32nd birthday, there’s no doubt that her future in cinema looks as bright as ever. With an ever-expanding fanbase and unmatched versatility, she is set to keep captivating audiences with her work for years to come.