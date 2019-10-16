Confirmed! Alia Bhatt to star in Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Gangubai Kathiawadi

Image Source : TWITTER Alia Bhatt to star in Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Gangubai Kathiawadi

Alia Bhatt stars in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's next release, "Gangubai Kathiawadi", and the release date of the film has been scheduled as September 11, 2020.

"This film will have Alia Bhatt play the title role of 'Gangubai Kathiawadi. First time Bhansali Productions collaborates with Jayantilal Gada's Pen India Limited," an official statement form Bhansali's office said.

Other details related to the film are still under wraps.

Alia was earlier supposed to work with Bhansali in "Inshallah", starring Salman Khan, and the film was meant to be an Eid 2020 release.

However, "Inshallah" got shelved.

This will be the first time Alia will be collaborating with Bhansali, who has previously given blockbusters such as "Goliyon Ki Raasleela Ram-Leela", "Bajirao Mastani" and "Padmaavat".

More Entertainment stories and picture galleries

For all latest news and updates, stay tuned to our Facebook page