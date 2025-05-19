Alia Bhatt shares pool boot camp photo with Shaheen Bhatt's boyfriend Ishaan Mehra Alia Bhatt is very close to her elder sister, Shaheen Bhatt. Both are often seen with each other. Now, recently, a picture of Alia has surfaced, in which she is seen having fun with her sister's boyfriend.

New Delhi:

Alia Bhatt is very active on social media and she keeps sharing her every special moment on Instagram. The actor, who posts pictures of herself and her family, often goes viral with these photos. The same has happened on Monday. Alia has posted a special picture on her Instagram story with her soon-to-be family member. This is none other than her elder sister Shaheen Bhatt's boyfriend. This picture has now gone viral online.

Alia and Ishaan at pool

In this picture, Alia is seen wearing a red colored monokini and a watch. Shaheen's boyfriend, Ishan Mehra, is with her in the same pool. Posting this picture, Alia Bhatt wrote in the caption, 'Beautiful Monday and pool boot camp together. Powered by Ishan Mehra.' As soon as Alia posted this picture on Instagram story, its screenshots started going viral. Many people also gave funny reactions after seeing this picture. A user asked Alia, 'Where is Ranbir after all?' Another user wrote, 'Ranbir might get jealous after seeing this picture.' Another user wrote, 'My favourite Alia looks very happy.' One more user asked, 'Is Shaheen behind the camera or Ranbir?'

For the unversed, Shaheen announced her love recently. She was first seen with Ishaan on New Year's vacation, on which both the Bhatts and the Kapoor families holidayed together. Not only this, Shaheen wrote a special post for Ishaan and announced her love.

Who is Shaheen's boyfriend?

According to Ishaan's Instagram bio, he is a former international swimmer and fitness enthusiast. Apart from his athletic background, he is also interested in writing and stand-up comedy. Through his social media handles, it is evident that he likes to keep a low profile. Even before Shaheen made their relationship public, Ishaan was seen in many family functions and holidays with Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor, Neetu Kapoor and Soni Razdan. He was also seen with the Bhatt and Kapoor families in Thailand during the celebration of the New Year 2025.

Also Read: Cannes 2025: Urvashi Rautela suffers major wardrobe malfunction in black taffeta couture gown