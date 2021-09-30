Alia Bhatt's Gangubai Kathiawadi gets release date, Sanjay Leela Bhansali film to hit theaters in Jan

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/ALIA BHATT Gangubai Kathiawadi poster featuring Alia Bhatt

Alia Bhatt stunned everyone with the little glimpse that we had of her from her upcoming film Gangubai Kathiawadi. As she brings filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali's magnum opus to life, fans have been eagerly waiting for the film to hit the screens. Their wait is finally over as the filmmakers shared an update about the film's release. The Alia Bhatt starter will hit screens on January 6, 2022.

Bhansali Productions shared the release date of the film on Thursday on their official Twitter handle. “The wait to witness her power, strength & resilience ends. Bringing to you a stem-winding story of #GangubaiKathiawadi on 6th January 2022, in cinemas near you,” the tweet read.

Alia too posted the announcement on her verified social media accounts. "Bringing to you a part of my heart & soul, #GangubaiKathiawadi releasing in cinemas near you on 6th January, 2022," she captioned the post.

The crime-drama, adapted from one of the chapters of noted author Hussain Zaidi's book, “Mafia Queens of Mumbai”, is backed by Bhansali Productions. The period film features Bhatt in the title role of Gangubai, one of the most powerful, loved and respected madams from Kamathipura during the 1960s. “Gangubai Kathiawadi” also stars Seema Pahwa and has cameo appearances by Ajay Devgn and Huma Qureshi.

Earlier, when Alia Bhatt had wrapped up shooting for the film, she said working with SLB had been a dream all her life and it has also been a "gigantic life changing experience". She posted a string of pictures from the film's set. Alongside the pictures, she wrote: "We started shooting Gangubai on the 8th of December 2019 .. and we wrapped the film now 2 years later! This film and set has been through two lockdowns.. two cyclones.. director and actor getting covid during the making!!! the troubles the set has faced is another film all together!

"But through all that and more.. what I take away is the gigantic life changing experience! Being directed by sir has been a dream all my life, but I don't think anything would have prepared me for the journey I was on for these two years."

As she posted some behind-the-camera shots on Instagram, Alia shared feeling evolved as she walks out of the set.

"I walk out of this set a diff person today!" she wrote, adding, "I love you sir! Thank you for being you .. there is truly NO ONE like you.A When a film ends a part of you ends with it! Today I've lost a part of me.. Gangu I love you! You will be missed. P.S - special mention to my crew - my family and friends for these two years! without you nothing would have been possible! Love you guys!!!"

For the unversed, Gangubai Kathiawadi was earlier scheduled to arrive in cinema halls on September 11, 2020. In January 2021, the makers announced that the movie will be released sometime in 2021 but the release was delayed again due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Bhansali is co-producing the film with producer Jayantilal Gada's Pen India Limited.