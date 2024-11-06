Alia Bhatt's best friend Akansha Ranjan leaves internet confused after voting in US Election

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Alia Bhatt's best friend Akansha Ranjan votes for US Election

The presidential election is going on in America. Meanwhile, it is being discussed a lot in India too. 31-year-old Akansha Ranjan Kapoor was among the millions of Americans who went to vote in the election of the 47th President of America on Tuesday. Akansha Ranjan Kapoor, a resident of Mumbai, surprised her followers by announcing that she had voted in the US presidential election. This not only surprised her fans but social media users as well. It is significant to note that Akansha and neither Alia have an Indian passport.

Akansha Ranjan surprises fans

Akanksha Ranjan Kapoor shared a story on Instagram, showing her wearing an "I voted" badge. The Kamala Harris sticker on the story shows that she has voted for the Democrat. Many internet users were surprised to know that Akanksha Ranjan Kapoor, who lives in Mumbai, is an American citizen.

According to media reports, a post on Reddit read, "Akanksha Ranjan Kapoor is an American citizen?", which has received dozens of surprised comments. The post also had examples of many celebrities living in India who have citizenship in other countries.

Who is Akansha Ranjan Kapoor?

Akansha Ranjan Kapoor is a close friend of Alia Bhatt. The two are believed to have studied together in school. Akansha is the daughter of actor-director Shashi Ranjan and his wife Anu Ranjan. According to reports, her Wikipedia page states that she was born in Mumbai and completed her schooling from Jamnabai Narsee School. Akansha Ranjan Kapoor appeared in the 2020 Netflix film 'Guilty'. She also played a role in the Netflix film 'Monica O My Darling'. She was last seen in Alia Bhatt's recently released film Jigra.

She was seen in a Diwali party

Recently Akansha Ranjan Kapoor was seen in Manish Malhotra's Diwali party. During this time she said that she does not pay much attention to fashion.

Also Read: Ranbir Kapoor-Sai Pallavi’s Ramayana gets its release date, here's an update on second part as well