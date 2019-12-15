Alia Bhatt & Ranbir Kapoor shot a dance sequence for Brahmastra. The videos are now viral

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor are currently shooting for their much-awaited movie Brahmastra in Banaras. In spite of very strict security, the duo is always surrounded by fans and media. Now a new video of Alia and Ranbir dancing to a song while filming the movie is going viral. The actors are seen standing on a circular raised platform while being surrounded by dancers on most sides.

The song was supposed to be filmed on the roof of Guleria Ghat but because of unexpected rains, the shoot had to be put on a halt till afternoon. In the video, both the actors can be seen dancing in a casual look, a striking contrast to the background dancers that are all seen dressed as Indian mythological gods and goddesses. The song has been sung by Arijit Singh.

Watch the video below:

Talking about the movie, Brahmastra is all set to release in 2020. It will be directed by Ayan Mukherjee and will see Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor in lead roles along with Amitabh Bachchan, Mouni Roy, and south star Akkineni Nagarjuna in significant roles. The movie is set to be a trilogy with the first part expected in the coming summer.

It is a super-hero film, produced by Karan Johar and was described by the director as a contemporary film with deeply embedded ancient elements.

The initial date of release of the first part of the trilogy was on Christmas 2019 but was pushed to next summer as Ayan Mukherjee did not want to compromise on the VFX and other effects.