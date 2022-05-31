Alia Bhatt-Ranbir Kapoor's Brahmastra: FIRST LOOKS of Nagarjuna, Amitabh Bachchan, Mouni Roy out

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/ALIA BHATT Brahmastra

'Brahmastra', one of the much-awaited cinematic spectacles of 2022, has been eagerly anticipated by moviegoers all over the world. In a surprise move, Alia Bhatt revealed the first looks of Nagarjuna, Amitabh Bachchan and Mouni Roy. The actress also shared that the trailer of the film will be released on June 15. Brahmastra's new teaser shows Alia and Ranbir sharing an intimate moment with their eyes closed and bruise marks on their appendages. Along with this, the first looks of Nagarjuna, Amitabh Bachchan and Mouni Roy were revealed.

"In just 100 days, BRAHMĀSTRA: Part One will be all yours," she captioned the video on Instagram. Watch the video here.

Meanwhile, Ayan Mukerji who also directed 'Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani' had shared a new poster of Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt from 'Brahmastra' on the day the two got married. He also shared a glimpse of the soulful song 'Kesariya' with the poster. The director took to his Instagram to share the film's asset.

Explaining the essence of the film's title, he wrote in the caption, "'Love is the Light!' Part One: Shiva is what this first chapter of Brahmastra is now called. But for the longest time, it used to be. Part One: Love. Because at its core, Brahmastra is about the Energy of Love. A Love - that spread like Fire, beyond the Movie, and into Life. So here it is, our Love Poster."

The director further wrote in the caption, "The Time feels Right for it. There is some extra love in the air these days ! (And with it, a little piece of the magic of Kesariya, Pritam (Dada), Amitabh Bhattacharya, Arijit. Shiva & Isha. Ranbir & Alia. Love - The Greatest Astra".

The poster shows Alia and Ranbir sharing an intimate moment with their eyes closed and bruise marks on their appendages.

The film, produced by Fox Star Studios, Dharma Productions, Prime Focus and Starlight Pictures, also stars Amitabh Bachchan, Mouni Roy and Nagarjuna Akkineni. The film will hit theaters on September 9, in five languages - Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam and Kannada.