Alia Bhatt starrer Gangubai Kathiawadi to mark Bollywood debut of TV actor Shantanu Maheshwari

Shantanu Maheshwari to feature in Gangubai Kathiawadi

Alia Bhatt has begun the shooting of Sanjay Leela Bhansali's next directorial titled Gangubai Kathiawadi. Alia plays Gangubai, a brothel owner and a matriarch of Kamathipura, Mumbai. She was infamous for her connections with the underworld. The movie is based on Hussain Zaidi’s book Queens of Mumbai. Now as per the latest reports, TV actor Shantanu Maheshwari has joined the cast of SLB's film.

As per a report in Pinkvilla, Bhansali was looking for a fresh face and Shantanu fits into the character pretty well. He will play Afsan, one of the lead roles opposite Alia. There are three cameos in the film- two young actors and an actress. Now with Shantanu joining the team, makers require only two fresh faces.

''Sanjay Leela Bhansali was looking for a fresh face who would carry that innocence but still be convincing in a dark role. The team had auditioned Shantanu Maheshwari and they loved his tape. SLB also was immensely impressed by him and he has noe officially been signed on to play one of the lead roles opposite Alia in the film,'' the report stated.

Shantanu will soon start shooting in Mumbai. Currently, Alia is shooting for the younger version of Gangubai in Film City.

Vijay Raaz will also be seen in a prominent role in Gangubai Kathiawadi. The gangster saga reportedly has a cameo of Ajay Devgn. If this is true, the film will mark the reunion of Bhansali and Devgn. The duo first collaborated for the musical blockbuster Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam.

Bhansali is co-producing Gangubai Kathiawadi with Jayantilal Gada’s Pen India Limited. The film is scheduled to hit theatres on September 11, 2020.