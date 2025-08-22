Alia Bhatt enjoys family beach vacation with mother Soni Razdan, sister Shaheen Bhatt and her boyfriend On Thursday, Shaheen Bhatt shared a sneak peek of her beach vacation with her sister Alia Bhatt on her Instagram. It must be noted that she was joined by her boyfriend, Ishaan Mehra, and mother Soni Razdan.

New Delhi:

Bollywood actress Alia Bhatt is enjoying a beach vacation with her family nowadays. For the unversed, the Love & War actress was joined by her sister Shaheen Bhatt, Shaheen’s boyfriend Ishaan Mehra, and their mother Soni Razdan.

Taking to Instagram on Thursday, Alia Bhatt's sister, Shaheen Bhatt, shared a glimpse of the family vacation where the four of them can be seen enjoying scenic views. The carousel post has 11 pictures and videos. In one of the videos, Alia Bhatt can be seen bonding with Ishaan over a fitness session. The post also features images of the beach. The caption of the post reads, "Island Interlude."

The actress is spending some relaxing time by the sea, and pictures from the trip are already being loved by fans on social media. One user wrote, "Everything about this post is just BEAUTIFUL." Another added, "So beautiful."

Alia Bhatt's work front

Talking about the work front, Alia Bhatt was last seen in 'Jigra' alongside Vedang Raina, Manoj Pahwa and others. The film was directed by Vasan Bala and has an IMDb rating of 6. However, the 32-year-old actress has several projects in the pipeline. She will be next seen in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's film 'Love & War', starring Ranbir Kapoor and Vicky Kaushal in the key roles.

