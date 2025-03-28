Akshaye Khanna's birthday special: A throwback to his bold views on marriage, 'I'm not marriage material' Akshaye Khanna, celebrating his birthday today, remains a symbol of authenticity, choosing to live life on his own terms while achieving success in his versatile Bollywood career.

As Akshaye Khanna celebrates his birthday today, born on March 28, 1975, into the illustrious Khanna family, it’s a great moment to reflect on his career and personal beliefs. Known for his remarkable performances in Bollywood, Akshaye has carved a unique path for himself, both in the industry and in his personal life. While his father, the legendary Vinod Khanna, left a significant legacy in the film world, Akshaye has chosen to define his own journey, especially when it comes to marriage and family.

In numerous interviews, Akshaye has been open about his personal beliefs, especially when it comes to marriage and children. In a candid conversation with Hindustan Times, the actor revealed his stance on marriage, saying, “I don’t see myself getting married. I’m not marriage material, as they say. I’m not cut out for that kind of… (we ask if it’s commitment)… not that, but that kind of life. It’s a commitment, but a drastic lifestyle change. Marriage changes everything. I want full control over my life. When you share your life with somebody else, you can’t have full control. You have to give a lot of control away. You share each other’s lives.”

Akshaye’s words reflect his deep understanding of the drastic changes that marriage brings. He clearly values his independence and is not inclined to settle into the traditional roles of husband and father. His refusal to conform to societal expectations regarding marriage underscores his desire to maintain full control over his life and choices.

Further discussing his perspective on the institution of marriage, Akshaye shared with Zoom, “I don’t believe in the institution of marriage. A pundit predicted I’d definitely get married in 2009. He said he can write it in his blood, 'Iss saal teri shaadi pukki.' I was horrified. The fact is, marriage is just a legal piece of paper. I don’t see why the government needs to get involved in what two people do with their lives. It’s none of their business.” His candid response highlights his belief that marriage is an unnecessary societal construct and that personal relationships should not be governed by legalities or traditions.

When asked whether he would ever consider adopting a child, Akshaye was equally candid, stating, “I’m not cut out for that life. For sharing my life. Whether it’s getting married or having kids. That too drastically changes your life. Everything important to you becomes less important because the child gains utmost importance. That kind of changes life… and those kinds of alterations that you have to make in your life are not the things I want to do. I’m not willing to give up. I don’t think even in the future I will be willing to do (that).”

Through these statements, Akshaye has made it clear that marriage, children, and family life are not part of his vision for the future. His unwavering commitment to living life on his own terms, without societal pressures, has been a defining aspect of his career and personal journey.

As Akshaye Khanna celebrates another year, his stance on marriage and family remains unchanged, and he continues to inspire those who prioritize personal freedom and authenticity.

Despite his unconventional personal choices, Akshaye Khanna’s career is a testament to his immense talent and versatility. From his debut in Himalaya Putra (1997) to standout roles in Taal, Humraaz, Race, and Section 375, Akshaye has proven himself as one of Bollywood's most nuanced actors. His memorable performances in Chhaava and Aurangzeb further showcased his ability to embrace complex characters, earning critical acclaim. More than just his acting, Akshaye’s legacy lies in his unwavering commitment to living life on his own terms. As he celebrates his birthday today, he continues to inspire those who choose authenticity over societal norms, proving that it’s possible to follow one’s passions without compromising on personal values.