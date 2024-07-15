Akshay Kumar tests negative for COVID-19, graces Anant-Radhika's wedding reception with Twinkle Khanna | WATCH

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Akshay Kumar attends Anant-Radhika's wedding reception

Akshay Kumar, who had to miss the wedding ceremony due to a COVID-19 diagnosis, joined the celebrations after testing negative and recovering from the virus. His presence at the event was a pleasant surprise, as he came to extend warm greetings to the newlyweds.

Several clips from the evening surfaced online, showing Akshay and Twinkle entering the venue together, making a striking pair. The couple made a dazzling appearance at the post-wedding function of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant on Monday evening. Talking about their outfits, the couple was seen dressed in colour-coordinated ethnic attire, turning heads as they arrived at the venue. Akshay looked handsome in a traditional kurta set, while Twinkle was radiant in an Anarkali suit.

Fans of Akshay Kumar have expressed their admiration and love on social media, with comments praising the couple's appearance. "What a handsome man and beautiful wife," commented a fan. "This couple is the best of all, very honest," wrote another.

Anant-Radhika's Wedding Celebrations

Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's wedding celebrations have been nothing short of spectacular, attracting celebrities and business personalities from all over the world. The wedding festivities of the couple have been a grand affair, with a series of events continuing on July 15. After the grand wedding ceremony, Shubh Aashirwad ceremony, and reception, another lavish reception took place tonight.

The functions saw the presence of Bollywood heavyweights like Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, Aamir Khan, Amitabh Bachchan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Abhishek Bachchan, Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Saif Ali Khan, Shraddha Kapoor, Janhvi Kapoor, and Ananya Panday. International stars like Kim Kardashian, Khloe Kardashian, and John Cena also graced the events.

The wedding festivities were further elevated by performances from international artists such as Rihanna, Katy Perry, Backstreet Boys, Justin Bieber, and Rema, among others.

Akshay Kumar's Workfront

On the professional front, Akshay Kumar was recently seen in "Sarfira" alongside Radhika Madan. The film, directed by Sudha Kongara, is a remake of the Tamil movie "Soorarai Pottru." Akshay's upcoming projects include "Khel Khel Mein," directed by Mudassar Aziz and featuring Ammy Virk, Taapsee Pannu, Vaani Kapoor, and Fardeen Khan. The film is slated for release on August 15, 2024. Other films in Akshay's lineup include "Sky Force," "Welcome To the Jungle," and "Housefull 5," promising an exciting year ahead for his fans.

