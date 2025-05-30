Akshay Kumar's Housefull 5 to surprise fans with multiple endings, here's what Sajid Nadiadwala reveals Sajid Nadiadwala's Housefull 5 to surprise fans with two distinct climaxes, a first in an Indian film. The film, starring Akshay Kumar, will be released on June 6, 2025.

New Delhi:

The much-anticipated Housefull 5 trailer has finally been published, and it has an unexpected twist from producer Sajid Nadiadwala during the premiere event. As the fifth chapter of one of Bollywood's most successful comedy franchises prepares for its big premiere on June 6, 2025, Nadiadwala has disclosed that the film will have two possible ending. He stated that Housefull 5 will provide a novel innovation in cinematic narrative by incorporating two completely separate climaxes, with each theatre delivering its own denouement. The daring venture was unveiled on the 75th anniversary of Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment.

In the history of film, alternate endings are rarely explored, probably not to this extent. Housefull 5 is more than just a comedy show this time. This murder mystery, which is bolstered by the star power and widespread appeal of a successful franchise, welcomes narrative uncertainty.

Speaking about it, Sajid Nadiadwala shared, “With Housefull 5, we wanted to take a bold creative swing that hasn’t been done before internationally for any thriller film. The idea of having multiple endings and multiple experiences has been with me for 30 years. Since, i wanted to make Housefull 5 a thriller comedy, there couldn’t have been a better way to execute my idea of having multiple endings than this."

He added, “It felt right to do something radical as we celebrate 75 years of Nadiadwala Grandson in the industry. Housefull is India’s biggest comedy franchise and for the fifth instalment, we had to push the boundaries of what comedy can be. The idea of different endings came from a simple question: why should the audience always have just one version of the truth in a thriller? With Housefull 5, we’ve built a film that plays with form while staying completely rooted in entertainment. It’s a killer comedy, literally, with twists that change depending on where you’re watching it. and I’m proud we’re doing it under the banner of Nadiadwala Grandson as we mark 75 years in the business. Our legacy has always been about embracing scale, stars, and giving audiences newer experiences and Housefull 5 takes all it to another level."

He further mentioned, “It’s a natural extension of the theatrical experience: creating intrigue, rewatch value, and a sense of discovery. In a world of spoilers and algorithms, we’re bringing back that element of surprise. And that’s where the fun begins."

Housefull 5, directed by Tarun Mansukhani, is a comedy of errors and a murder mystery set on a luxury cruise. According to the trailer, Akshay Kumar, Riteish Deshmukh, and Abhishek Bachchan are the key suspects. The film stars Jacqueline Fernandez, Sonam Bajwa, Nargis Fakhri, Chitrangada Singh, Shreyas Talpade, Johnny Lever, Sanjay Dutt, Jackie Shroff, Nana Patekar, Fardeen Khan, Chunky Panday, and others. The film is expected to hit theatres on June 6.

ALSO READ: Housefull 5: Akshay Kumar's film trailer is a clumsy cut, multi-starrer seems like a fun ride | Watch