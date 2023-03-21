Akshay Kumar, Radhika Madan & Paresh Rawal starrer remake of 'Soorarai Pottru' to release on THIS date

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/AKSHAYKUMAR Akshay Kumar's untitled next to release on this date

The first poster for Akshay Kumar's Hindi remake of Tamil film Soorarai Pottru, starring Radhika Madan and Paresh Rawal, has been unveiled. The movie had begun production in April 2022. Akshay broke the news by sharing a video in which Radhika was seen performing the fortunate 'coconut-breaking' ritual before the first shot. The film's release date has been revealed with the poster, even though the title has not yet been made public. The Akshay Kumar starrer is all set to release on September 1, 2023.

On Tuesday, the Khiladi shared the first poster from the film on his Instagram account. His caption read, "We are ready for take off! Production No. 27 (Untitled) releases in theatres worldwide on 1st September, 2023."

Last year in April, Akshay Kumar released a video from the set as the filming began. His caption read, "With the auspicious coconut-breaking and a small prayer in our heart, we begin the filming of our yet untitled film which is about dreams and the power of it. In case you’ll have any title suggestions, do share and of course your best wishes."

For the unversed, the film also has a special cameo of actor Suriya. Earlier, he shared a picture with Akshay Kumar and confirmed his cameo. His tweet read, "@akshaykumar sir to see you as #VIR was nostalgic! @Sudha_Kongara can see our story beautifully coming alive again #Maara! Enjoyed every minute with team #SooraraiPottru Hindi in a brief cameo! @vikramix."

The film is helmed by Sudha Kongara, who also directed the original Tamil version, starring Suriya, Aparna Balamurali, Paresh Rawal and Mohan Babu, among others. The Tamil version was released in November 2020. Actor Suriya has also co-produced the Hindi remake. Besides this, Akshay is currently shooting for his upcoming film 'Bade Miyan Chote Miyan' alongside Tiger Shroff. He also has 'OMG: Oh My God 2' in his pipeline.

