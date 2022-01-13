Akshay Kumar, Katrina Kaif's Sooryavanshi to re-release theatrically in Gujarat on Makar Sankranti

Follow us on Image Source : FILE IMAGE Sooryavanshi to re-release theatrically in Gujarat

Akshay Kumar and Katrina Kaif will make the Makar Sankranti celebrations more special in Gujarat as the film is set to re-release tomorrow theatrically. On the eve of the Sankranti festival in Gujarat, Sooryavanshi will return across 30 non-national multiplexes. Exhibitors are confident that the film will provide the much-needed boost in footfalls at a time when there are no new releases and bring back the audiences to cinemas.

Sooryavanshi created box office history by collecting net box office of Rs 42 Cr in Gujarat alone, despite the film being available on OTT. The exhibitors are confident the film can create further demand among moviegoers who missed out on the big-screen outing besides bringing back repeat audiences who can enjoy the blockbuster entertainer once again on the big screen.

Sooryavanshi Trailer:

'Sooryavanshi' had been the most anticipated film of 2021. Helmed by ace director Rohit Shetty, it starred Akshay Kumar, Ajay Devgn, Ranveer Singh and Katrina Kaif. It was released worldwide on November 5 on the occasion of Diwali.

Talking about what made this movie so special to him, Akshay had said: "I've done a lot of action in my career...hanging from helicopters, jumping across buildings, crazy bike chases. 'Sooryavanshi' is special to me in more ways than one, it is my ode to that old-school action but on a grander scale."

'Sooryavanshi' marked the fourth instalment of filmmaker Rohit Shetty's cop universe after 'Singham' franchise and 'Simmba'. The film revolves around Veer Sooryavanshi, the chief of the Mumbai Anti-Terrorism Squad and his team who join forces with Inspector Sangram Bhalerao and DCP Bajirao Singham to stop a terrorist group planning to attack Mumbai.