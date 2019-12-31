Akshay Kumar, Kareena Kapoor's Good Newwz records strong Monday, earns Rs 78 crore

Akshay Kumar, Kareena Kapoor, Dilji Dosanjh, Kiara Advani starrer Good Newwz saw a release last Friday ie December 27. Just from the first day, the film garnered positive box office response from the fans and managed to earn Rs 39.34 crore in just two days. The film crossed its first weekend with superb collections and minted Rs 64.99 crore after its first Sunday. Talking about the fourth-day collections, it is expected to earn record a drop of 25% range from Friday and record an earning of 13 crore net, making its grand total to Rs 78 crore nett, as per reports by Box Office India.

Not only this, but the film is also expected to do the first week of 115 crore nett as the film is unlikely to drop till Thursday. The report further states, "The film is the fourth HIT of Akshay Kumar this year and the last time a major star gave four clean HITS in year it was also Akshay Kumar way back in 1994 though a couple of them like Yeh Dillagi and Elaan were HITS due to low costs with footfalls of under 1 crore. This year has seen four films which are HITS and also grossers."

Trade analyst Taran Adarsh took to Twitter and shared the weekend collections of the film and wrote, "#GoodNewwz sets BO on on Day 3... Biz jumps across most circuits... Some circuits - average on Day 1 and 2 - score big on Day 3... North sectors terrific... Multiplexes driving its biz... Fri 17.56 cr, Sat 21.78 cr, Sun 26.65 cr. Total: ₹ 65.99 cr. #India biz."

#GoodNewwz sets BO on 🔥🔥🔥 on Day 3... Biz jumps across most circuits... Some circuits - average on Day 1 and 2 - score big on Day 3... North sectors terrific... Multiplexes driving its biz... Fri 17.56 cr, Sat 21.78 cr, Sun 26.65 cr. Total: ₹ 65.99 cr. #India biz. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) December 30, 2019

IndiaTV reviews the film as "primarily a comedy movie -- with genuine humour (in places though), exceptional comic timing displayed by Akshay Kumar and Diljit Dosanjh, and a dash of tear-jerking scenes."

Good Newwz might emerge a super hit film but all of that will depend on the fall after the holiday period and what happens in the second weekend. For the unversed, the film is directed by Raj Mehta and revolves around a sperm mix-up between two Batra couples.

