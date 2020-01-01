Akshay Kumar, Kareena Kapoor's Good Newwz inches closer to Rs100 crore at Box Office

Good Newwz box office collection after Day 5 stands at Rs 94.60 crore

Akshay Kumar, Kareena Kapoor, Diljit Dosanjh, Kiara Advani starrer Good Newwz continued its momentum on Day 5. The film which had already collected over Rs 78 Crore till Monday added a whopping Rs 16 crore on Day 5 and inched closer to the Rs 100 crore mark. According to film trade analyst Taran Adarsh the film's collection after 5 days of its release stands at Rs 94.60 crore. Good Newwz is expected to touch the Rs 100 crore mark very soon.

Film trade ananlyst Taran Adarsh tweeted, "#GoodNewwz gallops into #NewYear triumphantly... Packs a superb number on Day 5 [New Year Eve], despite lower ticket rates on weekdays... Will cross ₹ 100 cr today [Wed; 1 Jan]... 17.56 cr, Sat 21.78 cr, Sun 25.65 cr, Mon 13.41 cr, Tue 16.20 cr. Total: ₹ 94.60 cr. #India biz."

With New Year holidays the film is expected to collect around Rs 25 Crore on Wednesday, and it may cross Rs 100 crore mark within a week of its release. positive word of mouth publicity has boosted the performance of the film and despite competition from already strong Dabangg 3 the film has performed well. The film has been performing well even at small centers and with no big release for this week, the film is expected to continue its success spree at the box office.

Good Newwz is a family entertainer and with its humor, the film has connected well with the audiences. The onscreen pair of Akshay Kumar and Kareena Kapoor was seen together after a long time. Diljit's comic timing in the film is being loved by the audience.

IndiaTV reviews the film as "primarily a comedy movie -- with genuine humor (in places though), exceptional comic timing displayed by Akshay Kumar and Diljit Dosanjh, and a dash of tear-jerking scenes."

The film directed by Raj Mehta revolves around a sperm mix-up at an IVF center between two Batra couples -- divided by levels of sophistication.

