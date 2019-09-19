Akshay Kumar’s Housefull 4 trailer launch event to be grand and funny

With Diwali just 40 days away, the fans are excited to grab all the details about the much-awaited film Housefull 4. The film has an ensemble cast having Akshay Kumar, Riteish Deshmukh, Bobby Deol, Kriti Sanon, Kriti Kharbanda and Pooja Hegde is going to have its trailer launch event on September 27 as suggested by the fresh reports. This means the trailer for the film will release on the above-mentioned date.

Spilling beans about the same, a closed source told Bollywood Hungama and said, “Earlier, reports said that the trailer will be out in the third week of September. But the plan is to release the trailer on September 27. Before it is unveiled on digital platforms, it’ll be launched formally at a grand event in Mumbai on the same day.”

Talking more about the trailer the source revealed that apart from the lead other stars such as, Rana Daggubati, Johny Lever, Jamie Lever, Ranjeet, Chunky Panday, Sharad Kelkar etc will also be in attendance. The makers have planned that the cast will perform gags keeping in mind the theme of the film which will be something worth watching.

The source also informed that the trailer launch will take place on the mentioned date but a small possibility that the trailer launch might be pushed to Saturday, September 28 or Sunday, September 29.

