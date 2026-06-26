Akshay Kumar breaks silence on Nana Patekar and Anil Kapoor's absence from Welcome To The Jungle

New Delhi:

The 2007 film Welcome is considered a cult classic. Audiences loved the chemistry between Akshay Kumar, Nana Patekar, and Anil Kapoor and people still cherish it today.

Hence, many missed Akshay Kumar when he did not appear in Welcome Back (2015). Now, while Akshay Kumar has returned for Welcome to the Jungle, Anil Kapoor and Nana Patekar are not part of the film this time.

Akshay Kumar on Nana and Anil's absence

Akshay Kumar spoke openly about this during a recent conversation. He stated that Anil Kapoor and Nana Patekar are like family to him, and if Welcome 4 is made, everyone will certainly appear together.

It is worth noting that Anil Kapoor and Nana Patekar played memorable characters, Uday Shetty and Majnu Bhai, in Welcome. Akshay Kumar, Katrina Kaif, and Paresh Rawal were also part of the film. The duo later appeared in Welcome Back (2015), which also featured John Abraham and Shruti Haasan.

What did Akshay say about Welcome 4?

Akshay Kumar plays the lead role in Welcome to the Jungle. Apart from him, the film features Suniel Shetty, Disha Patani, Jacqueline Fernandez, Arshad Warsi, Jackie Shroff, Paresh Rawal, Raveena Tandon, Lara Dutta, Farida Jalal, Johny Lever, Shreyas Talpade, Tusshar Kapoor, Rajpal Yadav, Krushna Abhishek, Kiku Sharda, Daler Mehndi, Aftab Shivdasani, Mukesh Tiwari, Yashpal Sharma, Kiran Kumar, Zakir Hussain, Vindu Dara Singh, Urvashi Rautela, Hemant Pandey, Brijendra Kala, Feroze Khan(Arjun), Late Pankaj Dheer ji, Puneet Issar, Sudesh Berry, Jeetu Verma, Vrihi Kodvara, Adityaa Singgh, Bhagya Bhanushali.

Akshay Kumar said, 'Welcome is a whole family. It includes Nana, Anil Sir, myself, and everyone else. If Welcome 4 is made, you will see everyone together.'

Although Uday Shetty and Majnu Bhai are not in this film, new characters akin to them, Yeda Anna and Romeo, will be introduced; these roles are being played by Suniel Shetty and Arshad Warsi.

About Welcome to the Jungle

The story of Welcome to the Jungle revolves around gangsters, criminals, and various quirky characters who cross paths in a forest near the border. What initially appears to be a film shoot gradually unfolds into a series of bizarre and amusing incidents, crime, confusion, and action.

The film is presented by AA Nadiadwala, Cape of Good Films, and Star Studios, in association with Sita Films and Rakesh Dang.

Also Read: Welcome To The Jungle Day 1 Box Office Collection: How much did Akshay Kumar's film earn on opening day?