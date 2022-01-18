Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/AKSHAYKUMAR Akshay Kumar's 'Bachchan Pandey' gets new release date, to hit cinemas on Holi 2022

Initially scheduled to release in theatres on 4th March 2022, Sajid Nadiadwala’s most highly-anticipated film ‘Bachchan Pandey’ featuring superstar Akshay Kumar, Kriti Sanon and Jacqueline Fernandez, will now hit the big screen on 18th March 2022. As per the latest development, the makers took to social media to announce the new theatrical release date of their eagerly-awaited action-comedy on the auspicious occasion of Holi by launching two new action-packed posters of the movie.

The superstar also shared the news with his followers and fans on social media. While one poster features Akshay seated on a truck pointing gun at the sky along with a group of people, the other one sees the superstar in a rugged avatar, sporting chains around his neck and a bag loaded with guns and weapons.

Have a look:

While the new release date of ‘Bachchan Pandey’ has come as a blessing for the industry, especially for the fans of Akshay Kumar, the new dhamakedaar posters of the movie will surely build anticipation for the audience wanting more.

Sajid Nadiadwala’s ‘Bachchan Pandey’ marks the fourth collaboration of Akshay Kumar with Farhad Samji after ‘Entertainment’, ‘Housefull 3’ and ‘Housefull 4’. "Bachchan Pandey" also stars Kriti Sanon, Arshad Warsi, Pankaj Tripathi, Jacqueline Fernandez and Prateik Babbar. In the movie, Kumar plays a gangster, who aspires to be an actor; Sanon a journalist, who wishes to be a director and Warsi a struggling actor.

The movie was earlier scheduled to be released on January 26 but owing to the surge in COVID-19 and Omicron cases theatres in Delhi are shut since the end of December 2021. Many states like Kerala, Rajasthan, West Bengal, Punjab, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu and Uttar Pradesh are running cinema halls at 50 per cent occupancy.

Following which many highly-anticipated films like “RRR”, “Radhe Shyam”, “Acharya”, and “Valimai”, among others have been postponed.