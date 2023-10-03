Akshay Kumar and Parineeti Chopra's Mission Raniganj song Keemti out, fans love their chemistry

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Akshay Kumar and Parineeti Chopra in song Keemti

Akshay Kumar and Parineeti Chopra's song Keemti from their upcoming film Mission Raniganj is out. The song begins with Akshay Kumar and Parineeti Chopra sharing a strong bond and their characters are seen romancing each other amidst nature and a bonfire-like setup near a camp. Akshay Kumar is seen sporting a white tee with a formal brown blazer suit, pants and turban while Parineeti Chopra looks gorgeous in a green saree and her hair is accessorised with gajra. The song has been crooned by Vishal Mishra while the lyrics have been penned by Kaushal Kishore. The song has been composed by Vishal himself.

As soon as the song was unveiled, fans flooded the comment section with love and appreciation. One user said, "What a fantastic and melodious song". "Akki's acting + Parineeti chemistry + Vishal's vocal = Sach mein keemti", said another user. The song went viral within no time and has garnered more than 3 lakh views.

Mission Raniganj starring Akshay Kumar and Parineeti Chopra tells the story of Jaswant Singh Gill who saved the lives of 64 miners trapped in a flooded mine in 1989. Directed by Tinu Suresh Desai, the film is set to release in theatres on October 6. The movie will also feature Kumud Mishra and Pawan Malhotra in key roles.

