Ajay Devgn's Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior declared tax free in Maharashtra

Ajay Devgn's Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior hit the theatres on January 9

Ajay Devgn's Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior has been declared tax free by the Maharashtra Government. This announcement comes days after Maharashtra minister Bala Saheb Thorat had said that the decision to make the film tax free in the state was passed by the cabinet and the announcement will be made soon. The film was already made tax free in Uttar Pradesh and Haryana. The demand of making the film tax free in the state was also echoed by former C.M. Devendra Fadnavis who had written to Uddhav Thackrey to think about making the film tax free as the film brings out the Maratha history and glory for a larger audience.

Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior is a historical drama based on the life events of Maratha warrior Tanhaji Malusare.

Maharashtra Government makes film 'Tanhaji' tax-free in the state. pic.twitter.com/l3DttfvXJW — ANI (@ANI) January 22, 2020

Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior hit the theatres on January 10 and despite facing tough competition from Deepika Padukone's Chhapaak, the film was welcomed with an overwhelming response by the audience. The film started off with the first-day collection of Rs 15 crore and raced its way to the 100 crore club within a week of its release. The film is still going strong at the box office and could soon become Ajay's second film to enter Rs 200 crore club after Golmaal Returns. The film has already collected Rs 175 crore and is inching closer towards 200 Crore mark.

Ajay Devgn's is also a special film as it marks the milestone of 100 films in his career. It's also his onscreen reunion with Saif Ali Khan and Kajol after a long gap. Apart from the three lead actors, Tanhaji also stars Sharad Kelkar, Jagapathi Babu, Devdutta Nage, Pankaj Tripathi, Neha Sharma, Ajinkya Deo, Kailash Waghmare, Hardik Sangani, Luke Kenny, and Vipul Gupta.