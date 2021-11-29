Ajay Devgn’s MayDay renamed as Runway 34, see Amitabh Bachchan, Rakul Preet Singh’s first looks here

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/AJAY DEVGN Posters of Runway 34

Bollywood superstar Ajay Devgn on Monday announced that his upcoming directorial venture is now titled "Runway 34", featuring Amitabh Bachchan and Rakul Preet Singh. The film was earlier titled “MayDay”. Devgn, who also stars in the movie, shared the new title in a series of posters on Twitter. "MayDay is now Runway 34. A high-octane thriller inspired by true events that is special to me, for reasons more than one! #Runway34 - Landing on Eid, April 29, 2022, as promised," read the caption of the tweet.

The actor also shared the first looks of Amitabh Bachchan and Rakul Preet from the film. The posters also included special titles introducing the lead actors, but further details about their characters were kept under wraps. Check them out here:

"Runway 34" is pitched as an edge-of-the-seat drama that reunites Big B and Devgn, who have worked together in Major Sahab, Khakee, Satyagraha and Hindustan Ki Kasam. The film also has Rakul Preet Singh in the cast. "Runway 34" marks Devgn's third directorial, after “U Me Aur Hum” in 2008 and “Shivaay” in 2016.

The team commenced shooting last year in December.

In the film, Devgn will appear as a pilot and Singh as his co-pilot, the makers have kept the details of Bachchan's character under wraps. It also stars Angira Dhar. Boman Irani is also a part of the star cast. The actor will be seen playing the role of an airline owner in the edge-of-the-seat drama. Apart from them, the film will also feature YouTuber Ajey Nagar, popularly known as CarryMinati, who will make his acting debut with the film.

"Runway 34" will be released on April 29, 2022 under the banner Ajay Devgn FFilms.

Apart from Runway 34, Devgn will also feature in the sports drama Maidaan, Indra Kumar's slice-of-life comedy film Thank God, and the period dramas Bhuj: The Pride Of India and SS Rajamouli's RRR.

