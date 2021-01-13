Image Source : INSTAGRAM/AISHWARYARAIBACHCHAN_ARB Aishwarya Rai Bachchan celebrates 14 years of Guru, shares throwback pics with Abhishek Bachchan

Bollywood film Guru completed it's 14 years on Tuesday. Directed by Mani Ratnam, the film released on January 12, 2007, starring Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Abhishek Bachchan in the lead roles. Aishwarya who played the character of Sujata Desai, wife of Gurukant Desai (Abhishek Bachchan) took to her Instagram account and shared some pictures from the 2007 premiere of her superhit film. Recounting the old days, Aishwarya wrote, "On this day...14 years...GURU FOREVER."

Aishwarya as always looked breathtakingly beautiful in the pictures. She can be seen wearing a light blue saree. On the other hand, Abhishek looked extremely dapper as he could be seen talking to the press. In the pictures, we also see director Mani Ratnam who is all smiles.

Guru was one of the films that cemented the relationship between Aishwarya and Abhishek. The duo started dating during the shoot of the film. It was right after the premiere of the film in New York that Abhishek had proposed to Aishwarya. In an interview Abhishek has revealed, "I was filming in New York for a movie. And, I used to stand on the balcony of my hotel room and wish that, 'One day, wouldn't it be nice if I was together with her, married. Years later, we were there for the premiere of Guru. After the premiere, we were back in the hotel. So, I took her to the very same balcony, and I asked her to marry me."

On completion of 14 years, Amitabh Bachchan also praised the film and Abhishek Bachchan. A fan page shared a montage video of stills from Abhishek Bachchan's Guru. Big B shared the video on Twitter and praised the film. He wrote, "Yes indeed .. a fantastic film and Abhishek was marvelous (sic)," followed by two heart emojis.

yes indeed .. a fantastic film and Abhishek was marvellous ❤️❤️ https://t.co/78Jq4cLhL5 — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) January 12, 2021

Last year, Abhishek shared fun anecdotes from the film with his fans. Sharing a picture from behind the scene, Abhishek wrote a long caption and shared some fun facts, "On the sets of Guru in October 2006 in Madurai. Mani had decided to shoot the song Tere Bina ( my all time favourite) much after we had finished principle photography. If you look closely during the song I had long hair, which I had grown for my film Jhoom Barabar Jhoom. Since this shoot happened in the middle of JBJ's shoot (Shaad, the director of JBJ can never say no to Mani as he used to be Mani's assistant and considers him to be like family, hence adjusted his dates to enable this shoot) I just shaved my beard but obviously couldn't cut my hair. They used to pin up my hair during this shoot to look shorter and match the continuity look of Gurukant Desai. This photo was taken whilst I was seeing the playback of the now famous scene where Guru says the very famous dialogue " जब लोग तुम्हारे ख़िलाफ़ बोलने लगे, समझ लो तरक़्क़ी कर रहे हो।".

He added, "Mani, last minute decided to include this scene in the film. So we used to shoot all night for the song, sleep a couple of hours and then shoot this scene in the daytime in the patio of the hotel we were staying at in Madurai. I think it was the Taj. A fun fact. Also seen in this photo is one of my best friends Gaurav. Babu, as I fondly call him had come to visit me and Aishwarya during the shoot as he stays in Chennai. Just as we were about to begin the scene Mani decided he wanted to shoot this scene in OS ( over the shoulder) of the "minister". Since we didn't have an actor on hand, they ( Mani and @dirrajivmenon [also seen in this photo]) literally put a very reluctant Babu into the shot as he was on set watching the shoot and made him into the "minister". I don't think he will ever forgive us for doing that to him and has since never visited any shoot of mine!"

Guru portrayed the life of India's biggest business tycoon, the late Dhirubhai Ambani. The film also starred Vidya Balan, R Madhavan and Mithun Chakraborty.