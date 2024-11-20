After MP, Haryana and Chhattisgarh, Vikrant Massey's The Sabarmati Report becomes tax-free in THIS state

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM The Sabarmati Report is headlined by Vikrant Massey.

The Sabarmati Report, starring Vikrant Massey, Riddhi Dogra and Raashii Khanna in the lead roles, was made tax-free in three Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) ruled states namely, Madhya Pradesh, Haryana and Chhattisgarh. The film, which is based on the 2002 Godhra train burning incident in Gujarat, has now been made tax-free in Rajasthan, Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma said on Wednesday. "Our government has taken a meaningful decision to make the film 'The Sabarmati Report' tax-free in Rajasthan," Bhajanlal posted on X.

"This film realistically depicts that horrific period of history, which some selfish elements tried to distort to fulfil their vested interests. The film not only effectively exposes the reality of the then system, but also refutes the misleading and false narratives propagated at that time," he added.

About the film

Directed by Dheeraj Sarna, the film is inspired by true events and also stars Raashii Khanna and Ridhi Dogra in pivotal roles. It is produced by Ektaa Kapoor and Shobha Kapoor-led Balaji Motion Pictures. On February 27, 2002, 59 people were killed when a coach of the Sabarmati Express train was set afire near Godhra station, triggering widespread riots in Gujarat.

The Gujarat Police had blamed a Muslim mob for starting the fire, while an enquiry commission constituted by the Railway ministry under the Congress-led UPA government claimed that it was an accident. Courts, however, convicted a number of accused charge-sheeted by the police, validating its charge.

Earlier this month, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who was Gujarat's CM at the time of the incident, said a fake narrative can persist only for a limited period of time, while referring to The Sabarmati Report. Modi made the comments on social media platform X, reacting to a user's post praising the movie for "bringing out the important truth of one of the most shameful events in our recent history".

