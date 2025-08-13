This actor’s journey from a TV ad to a Rs 175 crore blockbuster will surprise you One TV ad changed everything for this actor, opening the door to a Rs 175 crore Bollywood blockbuster and an inspiring career in films.

New Delhi:

Sometimes, the biggest doors open from the smallest chances. In an industry where newcomers rarely land big roles, one unexpected opportunity changed an aspiring actor’s life forever.

It all began with a simple television advertisement, just a few seconds on screen that caught the attention of Bollywood’s biggest filmmakers. That single moment soon turned into an offer to act in a Rs 175 crore budget blockbuster, alongside some of the industry’s biggest names.

The actor in question? Siddharth Nigam, who you might remember as the younger version of Aamir Khan’s character in the hit film Dhoom 3.

Landing the role of young Sahir in Dhoom 3

For the unversed, the 2013 film 'Dhoom 3' was directed by Vijay Krishna Acharya and was the third instalment in the hit 'Dhoom' franchise. The Bollywood film features Aamir Khan, Katrina Kaif, Abhishek Bachchan, Jackie Shroff, and Uday Chopra in the lead roles.

Dhoom 3’s success and Siddharth’s Bollywood debut

According to Sacnilk, the film is considered an all-time blockbuster. The action thriller film, made with a budget of Rs 175 crore, managed to collect Rs 558 crore worldwide. The film was produced by Aditya Chopra and Aashish Singh under the banner of Yash Raj Films (YRF).

Siddharth Nigam’s recent films and work front

After making his debut with the big-budget film 'Dhoom 3', Siddharth went on to work in several television serials and reality TV shows. His best work includes 'Chakravartin Ashoka Samrat', 'MahaKumbh', 'Baalveer Returns', 'Vibhas: Phir Hasenge', and 'Chandra Bajirao'.

Moreover, he has also featured in Salman Khan's starrer 'Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan' in 2023, where he played the role of Love. The film was directed by Farhad Samji and features Pooja Hegde, Venkatesh Daggubati, Jagapathi Babu, Raghav Juyal, Jassie Gill, and Palak Tiwari in the key roles.

