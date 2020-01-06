Aditya Roy Kapur, Disha Patani will become big stars after Malang, predicts Anil Kapoor

Aditya Roy Kapoor, Disha Patani, Anil Kapoor starrer Malang will hit the theaters on February 7,2020

The new year 2020 has brought new films to look forward to and one such film is Mohit Suri's Malang. The film has already created quite a buzz, especially the sizzling chemistry between Aditya Roy Kapur and Disha Patani. The first poster featuring a steamy kiss scene between Disha and Aditya had gone viral on the internet and when the trailer of the film dropped today it only added fuel to fan's wait for the movie. Disha and Aditya take hotness to the next level in this 'killer' drama film's trailer.

While everyone was impressed with Disha and Aditya's onscreen chemistry in the trailer, actor Anil Kapoor also expressed is awe for the on-screen couple at the film's trailer launch. Anil was in complete awe of the duo and suggested that the two have the potential to become big stars.

Anil Kapoor said, “After Malang, Adi and Disha will become big stars. I have told a lot of actors will make it big much before they do. Every frame I have seen, in dono ko dekhke mazaa aaya. Malang is the new age Aashiqui. I feel like falling in love all over again after watching them.”

The trailer of Malang was launched today at an event. The film features Aditya Roy Kapoor, Disha Patani, Kunal Kemmu and Anil Kapoor playing killers on screen. Anil will be seen essaying the role of the lead antagonist of the film. Produced by Luv Ranjan’s Luv films and T-Series, Malang will hit the theatres on February 7, 2020.

