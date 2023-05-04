Thursday, May 04, 2023
     
Om Raut’s magnum opus Adipurush is a film based on the Indian epic Ramayan. The film’s trailer will release on 9th May in more than 105 theatres.

Rajni Singh Written By: Rajni Singh @singhrajni24 New Delhi Updated on: May 04, 2023 12:34 IST
Adirpurush Trailer date announced: Prabhas-Kriti Sanon starrer to launch in 105 theatres
Image Source : INSTAGRAM/PRABHAS Adirpurush Trailer date announced: Prabhas-Kriti Sanon starrer to launch in 105 theatres

Finally, the wait is over. On May 9, the highly awaited Adipurush trailer will be released. Adipurush's producers had planned to show the movie in more than 100 venues in Telangana and Andhra Pradesh. Additionally, there were rumors circulating that Adipurush would probably be delayed once more. However, The makers have stated that the release date has not changed and that the promotions will start right away.

Adipurush is gearing up for a grand release on June 16 in multiple languages. The film was earlier postponed due to criticism over the visual effects and computer graphics.

Adipurush Trailer on May 9

Adipurush, starring Prabhas, was repeatedly delayed for various reasons. There have recently been allegations that the movie has been delayed further. The creators have now acknowledged that the release date has not changed and the trailer will be out on May 9, 2023. 

Netizens took to Twitter and showed their excitement for the trailer launch, 

About Adipurush

Adipurush, directed by Om Raut and produced by T-Series, Bhushan Kumar & Krishan Kumar, Om Raut, Prasad Sutar, and Rajesh Nair of Retrophiles, is set for a June 16, 2023 worldwide release. It features notable performances by Prabhas, Kriti Sanon, Saif Ali Khan, and Sunny Singh. 

Also Read: Adipurush: Kriti Sanon fans re-imagine actress as Janaki in posters. See

Also Read: Adipurush star Kriti Sanon visits Ram Mandir after Janaki poster release. See pic

