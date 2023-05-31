Adipurush, Zara Hatke Zara Bachke to Satyaprem Ki Katha: Bollywood movies releasing in June

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER Adipurush, Zara Hatke Zara Bachke to Satyaprem Ki Katha posters

From star-studded blockbusters to offbeat and experimental ventures, the lineup for 2023 promises an eclectic mix of entertainment. The world of Bollywood cinema never ceases to captivate audiences with its larger-than-life stories, mesmerizing performances, and unforgettable melodies. Here you will get the complete list of the upcoming movies and their release dates in the month of June 2023.

Adipurush

Adipurush, the highly anticipated mythological film which is based on the epic Ramayana is ready to hit the big screens on June 16. The movie features Telugu superstar Prabhas as the titular character Raghava aka Lord Ram, Kriti Sanon as Sita, Devdatta Nage as lord Hanuman and Saif Ali Khan as Ravana. The movie will hit the theatres on June 16.

Zara Hatke Zara Bachke

Vicky Kaushal and Sara Ali Khan are teaming up for the first time on Zara Hatke Zara Bachke directed by Laxman Uttekar. The film is all ready for a big screen release on June 2, being the first post-IPL release. Zara Hatke Zara Bachke will be the first theatrical release for both Vicky and Sara after 39 months and in this time span, the duo independently had multiple feature films on digital platforms.

Maidaan

The movie takes us to the 'Golden Era Of football' from 1952-1962. The teaser begins with an introduction to the Indian football team in 1952 when it had qualified for the Olympics in Helsinki, Finland. Ajay Devgn headlines the project and essays a real-life character of coach Syed Abdul Rahim. The film will showcase the adversities faced by the team and especially by coach Rahim for the success of the team. The movie is slated to release on June 23.

Satyaprem Ki Katha

After the smashing success of the horror-comedy film Bhool Bhulaiyaa, Kiara Advani, and Kartik Aaryan are all set to reunite for Satyaprem Ki Katha. The musical romantic drama film is jointly produced by Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment and Namah Pictures and stars Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani in the lead roles. It also stars Gajraj Rao and Supriya Pathak in pivotal roles. The film is slated to release on June 29, 2023.

