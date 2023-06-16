Adipurush Twitter Reviews: Fans celebrate Prabhas' grand comeback; laud Kriti Sanon, Saif Ali Khan

Follow us on Image Source : FILE IMAGE Adipurush Twitter Reviews out

Adipurush Twitter Reviews: After several controversies, conflicts and dilemmas, Prabhas and Kriti Sanon's 2023 Bollywood movie Adipurush released on big screens. Directed by Om Raut, the film garnered a great response from fans and critics alike. Early morning shows at 4 am in Telangana and Andhra Pradesh were sold out, and fans celebrated Prabhas’ grand comeback as Lord Ram. Adipurush was released in 2D and 3D in Telugu, Hindi, Tamil, Malayalam, and Kannada.

As people watch the first shows, they took to social media sites to express their excitement, enthusiasm and opinions on the film. A user wrote, "#Adipurush, Some movies shouldn’t be judged but just be appreciated.Adipurush is that film for this modern world. Apart from the dragged second half, movie has enough goosebumps moments for fans. Negatives:VFX is still half baked. Positives :Screenplay,Music... Rating :-4/5" Another wrote, "#Adipurush...Is an very good movie with okish vfx.. Screen presence of lead character were too good nothing flaws.. Om direction superb some scene vfx were outstanding dnt belive any rumours.. Om presented really well good and watch.. Some scenes were disappoint but not the movie"

Adipurush has been the subject of unpleasant debates since the release of its teaser last year. The filmmakers came under a lot of fire when the teaser failed to live up to expectations. It caught everyone off-guard the teaser revealed that the movie was not the live-action adaptation of the Indian epic, rather it was live-animation. The VFX in the teaser was also slammed for its sub-par quality.

About Adipurush

Prabhas and Kriti Sanon's 2023 Bollywood movie Adipurush is looking at a blockbuster opening. Inspired by the Hindu mythological epic Ramayan, the film features Prabhas as Raghav, Kriti Sanon as Janaki and Saif Ali Khan as Ravan. Sunny Singh and Devdatta Nage are part of the supporting cast. The film carries forward the virtue of Lord Ram which entails Dharma, Courage and Sacrifice which rightly reflects in the elegant poster. Before its theatrical release, the movie will have its world premiere at the 2023 Tribeca Film Festival in New York.

Reportedly, Adipurush is the most expensive Indian film, which had been made on a budget of Rs 500 crore.

Latest Bollywood News