Adar Jain ties knot with Alekha Advani: Check first pictures of newlyweds Adar Jain and Alekha Advani, after a grand wedding in Mumbai, share heartwarming moments as newlyweds, with their romantic video and wedding photos going viral.

Adar Jain, son of Reema Jain and cousin of Bollywood star Kareena Kapoor, has tied the knot with his long-time girlfriend Alekha Advani in a grand ceremony in Mumbai on February 21. The wedding, which saw several members of the Kapoor family and industry celebrities in attendance, was a spectacular affair that included both traditional and modern elements.

Following their grand celebration, a heartwarming video of the newlywed couple has surfaced online, capturing a tender moment between the two. In the video, Adar Jain is seen kissing Alekha on the forehead, showering her with affection. The couple, who had tied the knot earlier this year in a beachside ceremony in Goa, had a second Hindu wedding in Mumbai, this time following traditional rituals.

Adar and Alekha's chemistry was undeniable, as they posed for several romantic photos, which have since gone viral on social media. Fans have been quick to share their excitement over the couple's adorable moments together, making the video one of the most talked-about clips of the week.

For the wedding, Adar Jain wore an elegant cream-coloured sherwani with intricate embroidery, paired with a matching saafa (turban) and a green pendant necklace. Alekha Advani looked radiant in a red lehenga adorned with golden embroidery, completing her look with traditional jewellery, including a stunning necklace, earrings, and a red chunri (veil). The bride also wore a red chooda (bridal bangles), symbolizing her new journey as a married woman.

Their love story has been widely followed, with Adar proposing to Alekha in a romantic beachfront setting in September 2023. The couple made their relationship official in November 2023 with a heartfelt post on social media. Before dating Alekha, Adar was in a relationship with actress Tara Sutaria.

As the couple embarks on this new chapter in their lives, fans eagerly await more glimpses of their journey together. The romantic moments and the intimate wedding ceremony have certainly captured hearts across social media, marking the beginning of a beautiful life ahead for the newlyweds.