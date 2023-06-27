Adah Sharma's 'The Kerala Story' makers announce next film 'Bastar'. Know more about the project

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/SUDIPTO SEN Bastar

Adah Sharma's film, 'The Kerala Story,' made its theatrical debut on May 5 and made waves at the box office despite facing controversies. After film's huge success, filmmakers Vipul Shah and Sudipto Sen, who recently worked together on 'The Kerala Story', are now all set to come up with a new project titled 'Bastar'. Shah's Sunshine Pictures, the banner behind the upcoming movie, shared the announcement on its Twitter page. The film will be released in theatres on April 5, 2024.

"Unveiling our next, #Bastar. Prepare to witness another gripping true incident that will leave you speechless. Mark your calendars for April 5, 2024!#VipulAmrutlalShah @sudiptoSENtlm @Aashin_A_Shah #SunshinePictures," a post read.

What 'Bastar' is all about?

As per the makers, the film is inspired by "incident". The poster of the film read, "hidden truth that will take the nation by a storm." More details regarding the film are awaited. While the makers have not divulged the plot, Twitter speculated that the film may be about the Naxalites who have established their headquarters in the region. Bastar is a district in Chhattisgarh and About 63 per cent of its population consists of tribes, who reside in the forest and avoid mingling with outsiders.

Providing more detain, filmmaker Sudipto Sen tweeted, "April 6, 2010. 76 CRPF jawan and 8 poor villagers were killed in an bloodiest attack by the terrorists, in Chintalner village of Dantewada District of Bastar, Chhattisgarh. After exactly 14-years, the poetic justice will be delivered. #Bastar ... Our humble presentation after #TheKeralaStory. Thank you #VipulAmrutlalShah and @sunshinepicture for showing the heart. See you at theater on April4, 2024."

About The Kerala Story

Vipul Shah and Sudipto Sen's first collaboration 'The Kerala Story' emerged as one of the most successful films at the box office. It depicts how thousands of young women were allegedly brainwashed into joining the Islamic State (IS) and heading off to countries like Syria and Afghanistan.

The Kerala Story has been in the scanner ever since the trailer was released. The film's trailer had claimed that 32,000 women went missing from Kerala, many had objected to the estimated figures. West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee had labelled it a 'distorted story', and also imposed a ban on the film in the state, which was lifted after the Supreme Court asked the state government to remove the ban on the screening of the film. Adah Sharma headlined the film.

ALSO READ: The Kerala Story struggles to find OTT buyers; Sudito Sen says 'Bollywood ganged up'

ALSO READ: Adipurush row: Allahabad High Court slams censor board over dialogue controversy

Latest Bollywood News