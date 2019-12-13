Sanjay Leela Bhansali announces film on 2019 Balakot airstrike, Abhishek Kapoor helms

Abhishek Kapoor to helm film on 2019 Balakot airstrike

"Rock On!!" director Abhishek Kapoor has joined hands with producers Sanjay Leela Bhansali, Bhushan Kumar, Mahaveer Jain and Pragya Kapoor for a film based on the 2019 Balakot airstrike. The announcement was made on Friday on Twitter. The project will also be backed by Mahaveer Jain and Pragya Kapoor. It will be the second film on the February 26 air strike against terror outfits in Balakot in Pakistan's Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province after the Vivek Oberoi starrer "Balakot - The True Story".

"A story of grit, determination, and valour, #2019BalakotAirstrike is a tribute to the sons of India! Written & directed by @AbhisheKapoor #2019BalakotStrike @PMOIndia @DefenceMinIndia @IAF_MCC #SanjayLeelaBhansali @itsBhushanKumar #MahaveerJain @prerna982 @bhansali_produc," read a tweet on behalf of T Series.

Pragya tweeted: "Excited to announce one of our most ambitious projects #2019BalakotStrike. Can't wait to bring it to you all."

Bhansali said the film is his tribute to the heroes "who have made India their priority". "It is a story of bravery, patriotism and love for the country... We endeavour that their story and bravery reaches to everyone in the right way," the "Padmaavat" director said.

There are some stories in the history of India that need to be retold, Kumar said of the upcoming film. "This will be one of our biggest projects for next year. It's extremely close to all of us at T-Series because of the sentiment it carries. I have always been a patriot and it gives me immense pleasure to present the story of bravado of our IAF officers.

"Wing Commander Abhinandan is a national hero and the Balakot Airstrike 2019 happens to be an event of immense pride for the entire nation," the co-producer added.

Following Pulwama terror bombing, in which 40 CRPF troopers were killed on February 14, the Balakot airstrike was conducted by the Indian Air Force in the early morning hours of February 26 when the Indian warplanes crossed the de facto border in the disputed region of Kashmir and dropped bombs in the vicinity of the town of Balakot in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province in Pakistan.

