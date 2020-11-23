Image Source : TWITTER Abhishek Kapoor on why he cast Vaani Kapoor in his next Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui

Director Abhishek Kapoor claims Vaani Kapoor is the only actress who has the courage and sensitivity to essay her role in his upcoming film, Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui. Vaani stars as Maanvi opposite Ayushmann Khurrana, and the filmmaker shared a glimpse of her look in an Instagram post.

In his caption with the image of Vaani, he quoted American writer Lisa See.

" 'While she is lovely, we need to remember that her face is not what distinguishes her. Her beauty is a reflection of the virtue and talent she keeps inside', Lisa See," wrote Abhsihek.

"The #beautiful @vaanikapoor is the only one who has the courage, sensitivity and fragility to be my #maanvi," he added.

Vaani has three big films coming up. She has just wrapped up Bell Bottom co-starring Akshay Kumar, and will also be seen in "Shamshera" with Ranbir Kapoor, besides Abhishek Kapoor's film.

Her last film "War" paired her opposite Hrithik Roshan and also starred Tiger Shroff. The film emerged a blockbuster last year.