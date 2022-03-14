Abhishek Bachchan in Dasvi is wacky as actor prepares for class 10th exams; Navya Nanda reacts

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/ ABHISHEK BACHCHAN Abhishek Bachchan in Dasvi

Abhishek Bachchan is once again back to his wacky comical zone with his upcoming film Dasvi. The new promo shared by him on his Instagram account, gives a sneak peek of Bachchan's character in the film. Abhishek appears to be a convict in the film and is sporting a rugged look. He appears to be a convict locked in jail who wants to exercise his right to Education.

The promo leaves us with questions like --Who is Ganga Ram Chaudhary? Why is this grown man preparing for “Dasvi”? What’s the fuss about? All gung ho and "taiyyar" for 10th grade exams, the actor is a total laugh riot in the clip. The cherry on top was a special message where Abhishek wished his "fellow" 10th graders good luck for their upcoming boards. The promo reveals that Dasvi will release on the 7th of April on Jio Cinema and Netflix. Sharing the video, Abhishek wrote, "From one student to another, Dasvi ke exams ke liye dher saari best wishes! #Dasvi streaming from 7th April on @officialjiocinema & @netflix_in."

Navya Nanda, daughter of Abhishek's sister Shweta Bachchan Nanda was among the first ones to comment on the video. Reacting to the clip, the star kid wrote, "Wooohooooo."

The film also features Yami Gautam and Nimrat Kaur. Initially during, the first look reveal of the actors, the audience was told that Abhishek plays the character of Gangaram Choudhary, while Yami will be seen in the role of a Haryanvi IPS officer in the film Jyoti Deshwal. Nimrat on the other hand plays the role of Bimla Devi in the film.

Jio Studios & Dinesh Vijan present, Dasvi. A Maddock Films production, directed by Tushar Jalota, starring Abhishek Bachchan, Yami Gautam and Nimrat Kaur among others, produced by Dinesh Vijan and Bake My Cake Films, streaming on Jio Cinema and Netflix from 7th of April 2022.