Abhishek Bachchan dismisses Aishwarya Rai divorce buzz as 'manufactured rubbish'

Bollywood actor Abhishek Bachchan recently broke his silence on longstanding divorce rumours involving his wife and global star, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, calling the speculation 'falsehood' and 'manufactured rubbish' that has no basis in fact.

In an interview with Peeping Moon, Abhishek said the gossip about his personal life, which has circulated intermittently for years, is not grounded in reality and is driven more by social media chatter than truth.

What all did Abhishek said?

'The internet today is full of rumours,' he explained, noting that unfounded narratives about his relationship have existed 'before we even got married,' with people speculating about marriage dates and, later, divorce timelines. Abhishek stressed that such gossip is 'malicious and incorrect' and that he and Aishwarya remain committed to each other and to their family. 'She knows my truth. I know her truth. We go back to a happy and healthy family, which is most important,' he said.

When asked whether the rumours affect him personally, Abhishek was candid, 'If there was any truth to it, it would affect me. But it doesn’t.' The Junior Bachchan also emphasised that he will not tolerate untrue information about his family and that he only chooses to address it when necessary.

AB on protecting family from online speculation

Abhishek also shared how he and Aishwarya have shielded their daughter, Aaradhya Bachchan, from the fallout of such gossip. The couple reportedly decided years ago that their 14-year-old would not have her own mobile phone, limiting her exposure to social media and online rumour mills. According to Abhishek, Aaradhya is focused on her studies and does not take interest in internet speculation about her parents.

It is significant to note that this year, Abhishek Bachchan won the Filmfare Best Actor award for his performance in Shoojit Sircar's I Want To Talk. During his acceptance speech, the senior actor mentioned his wife and thanked Aishwarya for her support.

