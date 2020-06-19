Abhay Deol takes a dig at Bollywood's award shows

Image Source : ABHAY DEOL/ INSTAGRAM "Familyfareawards," Abhay quipped.

After Ranvir Shorey, actor Abhay Deol has come out to explain how "shamelessly" award shows work in Bollywood.

Sharing his own personal experience, Abhay spoke about how he along with co-actor Farhan Akhtar got "demoted" at several award functions for their work in the hit film "Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara".

"'Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara', released in 2011. Need to chant this title to myself everyday nowadays! Also a great watch when anxious or stressed.

"I would like to mention that almost all the award functions demoted me and Farhan from main leads, and nominated us as 'supporting actors'. Hrithik and Katrina were nominated as 'actors in a leading role'. So by the industry's own logic, this was a film about a man and a woman falling in love, with the man supported by his friends for whatever decisions he takes," Abhay wrote.

Such impartial behaviour eventually led Abhay to boycott the awards.

"There are many covert and overt ways in which people in the industry lobby against you. In this case it was shamelessly overt. I of course boycotted the awards but Farhan was ok with it," he added.

Directed by Zoya Akhtar, "Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara" revolves around three friends, Arjun (Hrithik), Kabir (Abhay) and Imraan( Farhan), who discover themselves and aspects of their relationship after they go on a road trip to Spain.

Not only this, Abhay recently also called out Bollywood celebrities for not voicing problems in their own country, and coming out to support the enraged Black Lives Matter movement in the US.

