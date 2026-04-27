Aamir Khan surprises fans by singing Ek Din title track with Meghna Mishra at Ek din mehfil | Watch

New Delhi:

The upcoming movie from the production house Aamir Khan Productions, named Ek Din, has already picked up pace and caught the fancy of the viewers. It is said to be a touching and heart-warming love story. And the lead actors in the movie will be none other than Junaid Khan and Sai Pallavi.

Coming to recent developments, the team recently arranged a special gathering known as Ek Din Ki Mehfil, where they sang and played the songs of the movie. This time, however, the surprise element came in with the participation of Aamir Khan in the show singing a song from his movie.

Aamir Khan sings' Ek Din title track

Aamir Khan sang along with Meghna Mishra who initially sang the same song for the film in collaboration with Arijit Singh, while Ram Sampath played the keyboard in the background. The effortless yet passionate delivery by Aamir was beyond admiration. The whole night became a musical feast, highlighting the fact that the movie's tunes are making waves and generating interest in its premiere.

Sharing the video, the makers wrote, 'Who knew… Ek Din, Aamir Khan would sing. Watch #EkDin only in theatres on 1st May 2026.'

Watch the video here:

About the movie

Ek Din marks Aamir Khan’s return to the directorial chair of Mansoor Khan, who he has not worked with since a considerable gap. Both of them have been responsible for creating memorable movies in the past such as Qayamat Se Qayamat Tak, Jo Jeeta Wohi Sikandar, Akele Hum Akele Tum, and Jaane Tu... Ya Jaane Na. This time around, both have reunited for an old-fashioned love story, bringing new hopes for fans.

Produced under the banner of Aamir Khan Productions, Ek Din stars Sai Pallavi and Junaid Khan. The film is directed by Sunil Pandey and produced by Aamir Khan, Mansoor Khan, and Aparna Purohit. The film is set to release in theaters on 1st May 2026.

Also Read: Aamir Khan breaks down during Ek Din Ki Mehfill event, Junaid Khan and Sai Pallavi try to console | Watch