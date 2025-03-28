Aamir Khan says Salman Khan is better actor than him, praises his emotional depth in Sikandar Aamir Khan praises Salman Khan as a better actor and applauds his emotional depth in the upcoming film Sikandar, set for release on March 30, 2025.

The excitement around Salman Khan’s upcoming film Sikandar is reaching fever pitch as fans eagerly await the release of this action-packed thriller. Recently, the trailer was dropped, showcasing Salman in a fierce and ruthless avatar as a protector of the oppressed, battling against injustice. But amidst the intense action, it’s his emotional depth in the film that has left everyone in awe. In a candid conversation with Sikandar’s director AR Murugadoss and actor Aamir Khan, Salman’s acting skills—especially in emotional scenes—were the talk of the hour.

Aamir Khan praises Salman’s emotional performance

In a lighthearted exchange, Aamir and Salman jokingly poked fun at Murugadoss, asking him to choose between them as the better actor. "Who’s the better actor? Who’s more hardworking? Who’s more sincere?" Salman asked, with Aamir chiming in humorously, “All the boring stuff.” But Aamir soon got serious and showered his co-star with praise. “Sir, the actor also, he’s better. Have you seen Dabangg?” Aamir’s admiration for Salman’s acting was clear as he acknowledged his co-star’s knack for emotional scenes.

Salman’s emotional scenes: No glycerin needed

Director Murugadoss was equally impressed, speaking about how Salman could bring emotion to the screen with ease. “Salman handles emotional scenes exceptionally well. He often cries on cue, without needing glycerin,” Murugadoss revealed. Aamir nodded in agreement, calling Salman’s emotional scenes “outstanding.” The director went on to explain that performing emotional scenes with the camera focused solely on the actor’s face, with no other actor to interact with, is an extremely difficult task. Yet, Salman mastered it, bringing an undeniable authenticity to every moment.

Rashmika Mandanna’s dedication also steals spotlight

But it wasn’t just Salman who received praise in this chat. Rashmika Mandanna, who stars alongside Salman in Sikandar, was also commended for her dedication. Salman spoke highly of her work ethic, noting how she balanced the demanding schedules of Sikandar and Pushpa 2, often working long hours without rest. “She’s incredibly hardworking, and her commitment to the craft is inspiring,” Salman said.

Get ready for Sikandar’s grand release

With a star-studded cast, including Kajal Aggarwal and the dynamic duo of Salman and Rashmika, Sikandar is all set to hit theatres on March 30, 2025. Backed by Sajid Nadiadwala’s Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment, the film promises to be a thrilling ride of action, emotion, and unforgettable performances. Directed by AR Murugadoss, known for his successful hits like Ghajini and Holiday, Sikandar is sure to leave fans on the edge of their seats.

Mark your calendars—Sikandar is about to take over the big screen, and with Salman Khan leading the charge, it's destined to be a blockbuster!