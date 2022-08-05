Aamir Khan says he would like to fix 'Mela', 'Thugs Of Hindostan'

Follow us on Image Source : IANS Aamir Khan says he would like to fix these films

Aamir Khan recently graced Karan Johar’s popular chat show Koffee With Karan season 7 along with his Laal Singh Chaddha co-star Kareena Kapoor. The duo had a blast during the episode and made several revelations on the ‘Kouch’.

During the popular rapid fire round, Aamir Khan was asked by the filmmaker which of these films he would like to redo or fix.

To which, Aamir replied: "'Mela' and 'Thugs Of Hindostan'. Perhaps we did not achieve what we set out to. I would like to correct those two."

'Mela' released in 2000. It also stars Twinkle Khanna and Aamir's brother Faisal Khan. It tanked at the box-office.

On the other hand, 'Thugs Of Hindostan' released in 2018, was a period adventure film starring Amitabh Bachchan, Katrina Kaif and Fatima Sana Sheikh.

'Thugs Of Hindostan' was set during the period of Company rule in India, the film follows a small-time thug from Awadh, Firangi Mallah, who is sent by an East India Company official to infiltrate and counter a band of thugs.

In the episode, Aamir also shared his list of directors.He said he wants to work with Rajamouli and Sooraj Barjatya.

