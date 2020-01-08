Aamir Khan's pictures from Laal Singh Chaddha shoot in Himachal Pradesh go viral

Aamir Khan's Laal Singh Chaddha is a remake of 1994 Hollywood film Forrest Gump

Mr. Perfectionist Aamir Khan has been quite busy with the shoot of his upcoming film Laal Singh Chaddha. He was recently in Himachal Pradesh for the film's shoot and thanks to the massive popularity Aamir has, fans of the superstar gathered to get a glimpse of him. Being the superstar, he is, Aamir didn't disappoint his fans and was seen taking selfies with them. Pictures from the shoot went viral on the internet in no time, he is seen in his long hair and beard look as he greets and meets his fans during the shoot break.

Many fan clubs dedicated to Aamir Khan shared the pictures on social media.

Last month Aamir Khan visited Golden Temple in Amritsar to seek blessings before beginning the film’s schedule in Punjab.

Earlier Aamir unveiled a poster of the film, where is seen sporting a Sardar in a pink turban.

Aamir who is known for his special preparation for his film has reportedly lost around 20KGs to look perfect in younger characters. Laal Singh Chaddha also stars Kareena Kapoor who will be seen sharing screen space with Aamir Khan after a gap of 8 years. The on-screen duo was last seen in Talaash.

Aamir who was last seen in Thugs oh Hindustan has been occupied with Laal Singh Chaddha, keeping his fans waiting to see him on screen. Laal Singh Chaddha directed by Secret Superstar director Advait Chandan is a remake of the 1994 Hollywood film Forrest Gump that starred Tom Hanks. Aamir is also co-producing the film with Viacom 18.

