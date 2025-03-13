Aamir Khan confirms relationship with Gauri Spratt, says 'I feel settled', reacts to marriage queries Gauri Spratt, who has a six-year-old son, said she was looking for someone who is gentle and intelligent, and is happy to have found Aamir Khan as her partner.

Bollywood actor Aamir Khan on Thursday confirmed his relationship with Gauri Spratt, revealing that they have been together for over a year. The superstar, who will turn 60 on Friday, introduced her partner to the media during an informal meet and greet event.

"I thought it would be a nice occasion for you all to meet her, besides we won't have to keep hiding. She met Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan last night," Khan said.

"She is from Bangalore, and we knew each other for 25 years. But we connected a year-and-half ago. She happened to be in Mumbai and we met accidentally, we kept in touch, and then it all happened organically," the actor said.

Don’t know if marriage suits me at this age: Khan

Aamir was first married to film producer Reena Dutta from 1986 to 2002. They share two children -- Junaid and Ira Khan. In 2005, he married director Kiran Rao, but the couple separated in 2021. Despite their separation, they continue to co-parent their son, Azad.

At the event, Aamir also sang the song 'Kabhi Kabhie Mere Dil Mein' from the 1976 Hindi film "Kabhi Kabhie" while holding Spratt's hands.

"I've been fortunate to be in a strong relationship. Like, Reena and I spent 16 years together, and then Kiran and I spent 16 years together, and in many ways we are still together. I've learnt so much and it's been very enriching. With Gauri, I feel settled," said the "Laal Singh Chaddha" star.

Spratt, who has a six-year-old son, said she was looking for someone who is gentle and intelligent, and is happy to have found him. "She is now working with my production house," Aamir said.

"I don't know at the age of 60, mujhe shaadi shobha deti hai ki nahi (I don't know whether marriage suits me at this age). My kids are very happy. I am very fortunate to have such great relationships with my ex-wives," he added.

Future projects of the Bollywood star

Aamir will be seen next in "Sitaare Zameen Par", a sequel to his 2007 movie "Taare Zameen Par," which marked his directorial debut and received critical acclaim. The actor revealed that "Sitaare Zameen Par", directed by RS Prasanna, will be released in June.

"It's a thematic sequel. It is many steps ahead of 'Taare Zameen Par', which was about a special child who is struggling. Here in this film, 10 special people are the protagonists, and I'm the antagonist," the actor said.

Additionally, Aamir is producing "Lahore 1947", directed by Rajkumar Santoshi and starring Preity Zinta and Sunny Deol. "Javed Akhtar has seen the first cut, and he felt it will do well," the actor said.

(With PTI inputs)