80s actress who was betrayed in love by her co-actor, later married Pakistani cricketer, now lives in Mumbai

Several actresses of the 70s and 80s were the topic of discussion in every household. Apart from films, their personal lives also remained in the headlines. Today, we are going to tell you about an actress who had a relationship with veteran actor-turned-politician Shatrughan Singh. Although they accepted their relationship in front of everyone, they could never come together. Moreover, one of them had a marriage for life, but the other is now separated.

The actress we are talking about is none other than Reena Roy, the one who made her Bollywood debut with Zaroorat in 1972. Later, she led several superhit films like Zakhmi in 1975 and Kalicharan in 1978.

Reena Roy and Shatrughan Sinha's relationship

On a movie set, Shatrughan Sinha and Reena Roy first crossed paths. Following this, they fell in love and dated for around seven years. They both decided to get married, but a life event caused them to split up. According to media reports, Shatrughan Sinha married Poonam Sinha but even while being married, he continued his relationship with Reena Roy, then the couple ended everything themselves. However, this love triangle remained one of the biggest talking topics in the 90s.

Reena Roy's marriage and divorce

Reena Roy left the movie business after marrying Pakistani cricketer Mohsin Khan in 1983. Later, Sana Khan, a daughter, was born to Reena Roy and Mohsin. After divorcing the cricketer in 1992, the Bollywood actress came back to India. She now resides with her daughter in Mumbai and stays away from social media and too much limelight. She was last seen in an episode of Kapil Sharma's comedy show. Moreover, despite having intentions of making a comeback, the veteran actress seems to be getting no good opportunities. Today, Reena teaches acting in Mumbai with her daughter.

