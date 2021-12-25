83 Movie Box Office Collection Day 1: Ranveer Singh's film on India's world cup win gets blockbuster opening

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/RANVEERSINGH Ranveer Singh's 83 Movie Box Office Collection Day 1

After much wait, Ranveer Singh starrer film 83 on Indian's Cricket World Cup victory hit the theatres on Friday (December 24). Ever since the film on former cricket captain Kapil Dev was announced, the audience was eager to see the iconic moment in Indian history replayed on the big screen. As expected, the film opened to a blockbuster response from the viewers, who flocked to the theatres to catch the first-day first show. According to Box Office India, Ranveer Singh's 83 film earned around Rs 15 crores at the box office on Day 1. The Christmas break is expected to boost the number further in the weekend and add to the success of the film.

83', also starring Deepika Padukone as Kapil Dev's wife Romi Dev, enjoyed a solo Bollywood release. Another film that competed in the buzz was Atrangi Re that premiered online, on Disney+ Hotstar. However, the sports drama will witness a competition from Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna starrer Pushpa that is creating a storm at the box office.

Ranveer Singh's 83 Trailer:

Meanwhile, the Indian cricket team, spearheaded by Kapil Dev, squared off against the mighty West Indies in the 1983 World Cup finals. The star cast of the film 83 shot with the real world cup when they reenacted the victory scene. The film also has surprise elements for fans as it features actress Neena Gupta and former cricketer Kapil Dev as well.

Neena Gupta essays the part of Kapil Dev's mother Rajkumari Lal Nikhanj in '83'. Ironically, the father of her daughter, Sir Viv Richards, was Kapil's bete noir at the 1983 World Cup. Neena Gupta dated Sir Viv, the West Indies batting legend, who was a member of the 1983 Carribean squad led by Sir Clive Lloyd, which was then considered invincible, having won the first two World Cups.

Kapil Dev makes a cameo appearance as a member of the audience who picks up the ball after a cracker of a shot by Ranveer Singh, who plays the cricket legend in the film. The character played by Kapil exclaims: "Good shot, Kapil!"