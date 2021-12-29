83 Box Office Collection Day 5: Ranveer Singh starrer sees a slight drop, collects around Rs 58 crore

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/@RO45HITIAN Ranveer Singh starrer '83 Box Office Collection Day 5

Highlights Kabir Khan's '83' saw a slight drop in the second week's collections at the box office

'83' showcases the journey of India's triumph at the 1983 World Cup

Ranveer Singh has stepped into the shoes of legendary Indian captain Kapil Dev

Released on 24 December, Kabir Khan's '83', starring Ranveer Singh saw a slight drop in the second week's collections at the box office. However, it had managed a decent collection at the end of its first week but couldn't create a storm. The film got the advantage of the Christmas holiday, which added considerably to BO. The film that chronicles the Indian cricket team's enthralling 1983 World Cup victory, is estimated to collect Rs 6 crore on its Day 5, states boxofficeindia.com. The total four-day collection stands around Rs 58 crore.

"83 (Hindi) has dropped further on Tuesday with collections set to be around 6 crore nett which will take the film to around 57.50 crore nett. The film has an issue with Delhi cinemas to shut from tomorrow and it is possible many closed today itself. It remains to be seen if there is a loss in Delhi city today or not but elsewhere the film is seeing drops which should not happen in this Xmas week especially as the collections are generally low," the BO report stated.

However, '83' is currently garnering massive love from both cricket and Bollywood lovers cherishing the Ranveer Singh-starrer. Calling it magnificent, megastar Rajinikanth is the latest to join the list of people who have lavished praise on '83.' Rajinikanth took to Twitter and wrote "#83TheMovie wow what a movie… magnificent!!! Many congratulations to the producers."

Helmed by Kabir Khan, 83 narrates Team India's win in the 1983 cricket world cup. The film features Ranveer Singh as Kapil Dev and Deepika Padukone as his wife Romi Dev. The star cast of the film 83 shot with the real world cup when they reenacted the victory scene. The film also has surprise elements for fans as it features actress Neena Gupta and former cricketer Kapil Dev as well.

In addition, the film also stars Tahir Raj Bhasin, Jiiva, Saqib Saleem, Jatin Sarna, Chirag Patil, Dinker Sharma, Nishant Dahiya, Harrdy Sandhu, Sahil Khattar, Ammy Virk, Addinath Kothare, Dhairya Karwa, R. Badree and Pankaj Tripathi.

Also Read: Ranveer Singh on '83' performance: Felt duty-bound to my nation