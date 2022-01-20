Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/REECHOBA 8 movies showcasing love triangles to watch in anticipation of Deepika Padukone's Gehraiyaan

The trailer of Deepika Padukone's Gehraiyaan has been unveiled and it deep dives into complex human relationships. Deepika plays the character of Alisha, who in moments of weakness, gives into temptation and enjoys a hidden relationship with Zain, the fiancé of her cousin, played by Siddhant Chaturvedi. The movie has an indie appeal to it and Deepika's performance as a conflicted character stands out.

As fans await the movie release, we take a look at times the concept of the love triangle was explored by filmmakers on the screen.

Cocktail

Veronica (Deepika) enjoys a romantic relationship with Gautam (Saif Ali Khan), who finds himself gravitating towards Meera (Diana Penty). In the moment of confrontation, the three have to own up to their shortcomings in love and relationships and do the right thing.

Shuddh Desi Romance

Raghu (Sushant Singh Rajput) is unsure ahead of his marriage day and runs away with Gayatri (Parineeti Chopra), who he meets on the bus. They begin to live -n together and later decide to get married. This time, Gayatri runs away and Raghu is left heartbroken until he meets Tara (Vaani Kapoor) and begins to date her. This movie not only explores how uncertainty can negatively impact a relationship but is also a realistic take on modern-day romance.

Silsila

Amit (Amitabh Bachchan) is forced into a loveless marriage due to his fate. His former lover Chandni (Rekha) also marries another man seeing all chances of reconciliation with Amit fading. Years later, Amit and Chandni rekindle their romance secretly but will they be able to find happiness with each other?

Kabhi Alvida Naa Kehna

Finding no love in their respective marriages, Dev (Shah Rukh Khan) and Maya (Rani Mukerji) find happiness in each other's company and fall hard. This causes their respective partners to drift further away from them. Will Maya and Dev find their way back to each other? This Karan Johar directorial explores themes of adultery and love.

Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam

Nandini (Aishwarya Rai) is deeply in love with Sameer (Salman Khan) but their union is forbidden. She is forced to marry Vanraj (Ajay Devgn) but cannot come to love him. Seeing her cold behaviour towards him, Vanraj wishes to reunite Nandini and Sameer. However, upon meeting Sameer after a long time, he cannot see the same love in Nandini's eyes for him as there once was. Powered by some great performances by the leading cast, Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam touches upon themes of true love and overcoming conflicts.

Vicky Cristina Barcelona

Woody Allen is known to make a commentary on love and relationship and he does it beautifully in Vicky Cristina Barcelona, which is about a flamboyant man being with three women and unsure about all of them at the same time. This movie does not paint anyone as the villain and just depicts relationships in all its raw maturity.

Closer

This movie sees two loveless marriages and respective partners finding love and lust in each other. It is driven by dialogue play and does not shame cheaters.

Spider-Man

The Spider-Man trilogy featuring Tobey Maguire, James Franco and Kirsten Dunst shows the three main characters conflicted in love and friendship. Can duty take away love from a relationship/ This is what it explores in the most natural way.

Meanwhile, Deepika Padukone starrer Gehraiyaan is all set to premiere on Amazon Prime Video on February 11. You can check out the trailer of the upcoming film below.