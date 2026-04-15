50-year-old video of Asha Bhosle performing with RD Burman at a concert goes viral | Watch

New Delhi:

RD Burman was a legendary music composer of Hindi cinema. As a musician, Pancham Da enjoyed a long and illustrious career in the industry, during which he composed countless magnificent songs. RD Burman's unique genius lay in his ability to craft intricate melodies during his era, a time when modern technology was not yet available.

You can easily gauge this talent by watching a video, now going viral on social media, that dates back over 50 years. In this clip, RD Burman is seen performing alongside his wife, the renowned singer Asha Bhosle, at a music concert.

When RD Burman and Asha Bhosle's took over with their concert

In today's musical landscape, the subject of Auto-Tune is frequently debated. There are many singers whose voices sound excellent in recorded tracks, yet lack that same sweetness and resonance when heard in real life. This discrepancy is often attributed to the use of Auto-Tune. However, RD Burman was a composer who demonstrated the true magic of music long before the advent of such technology.

Currently, an old video of RD Burman and Asha Bhosle is going viral on Instagram. In this clip, Pancham Da and Asha Tai are seen performing the popular song 'Piya Tu Ab To Aaja...' from the film Caravan. At first glance, one might assume that RD Burman is merely lip-syncing to the track; however, upon closer inspection, it becomes evident that he is actually recreating the song's instrumental melodies live using only his voice, while Asha Bhosle breathes life into the song with her melodious vocals.

Watch the video here:

Users are showering praise on this concert video of RD Burman, remarking that in the face of Pancham Da's talent, Auto-Tune simply vanishes into oblivion. Other users have suggested that Pancham Da should be hailed as the true master of creating music without the aid of Auto-Tune.

Pancham Da and Asha Tai

In reality, RD Burman and Asha Bhosle were husband and wife in real life. Both chose each other as their life partners in their second marriages. Moreover, through numerous cult classic songs, they brought solace to the hearts of listeners.

Also Read: Do you know Shraddha Kapoor has a special connection with Asha Bhosle? Know how