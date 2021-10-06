5 things to know about Sardar Udham Singh before watching Vicky Kaushal's film on the Indian revolutionary

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/AMOL PARASHAR Amol Parashar and Vicky Kaushal

Sardar Udham is just a few days away from its global premiere on Amazon Prime Video this Dussehra, on 16th October. The anticipation among the fans is at the pinnacle as the film is based on the story of late freedom fighter Sardar Udham Singh. Directed by Shoojit Sircar, the movie stars Vicky Kaushal in the titular role and also features Shaun Scott, Stephen Hogan, Banita Sandhu and Kirsty Averton. Actor Amol Parashar also has a special appearance in the film. Here are some lesser-known facts about Sardar Udham Singh, which you must know before watching this movie which releases on Amazon Prime Video on October 16, 2021.

The Impact of the Jallianwala Bagh Massacre

The incident that took place on April 13, 1919, in Jallianwala Bagh, Amritsar is a tragic episode from the pages of the Indian freedom struggle. Many innocent lives were lost, many were wounded. This incident was the first setback to our country’s freedom movement, and an eye-opener to not cooperate with the Britishers. The massacre deeply impacted Sardar Udham Singh and he pledged to avenge the death of his fellow countrymen. He made this as his only mission when he was just 20 years old and started working towards it.

Udham and Bhagat Singh’s camaraderie

One of the greatest allies of Sardar Udham Singh was Shaheed Bhagat Singh. Udham Singh met Bhagat Singh in a jail.. Udham addressed Bhagat as his ‘guru’. The impact and influence of Bhagat Singh had on Udham was both powerful and everlasting. He was influenced by Bhagat’s atheism. He started following the steps of Bhagat Singh and fought with the same zeal and passion as him for the country’s freedom.

Wearing many hats and practising different professions

Udham Singh had the capability to disguise and adopt different identities to travel across the world to finally cross that one gate of Caxton Hall and avenge the death of countless innocent Indian souls. He was a perfectionist when it came to nailing different personalities. One of the reasons that he could ace it every time might have come from his experience as an actor. He worked as an extra on the sets of Elephant Boy (1937). He was a multi-talented person who adapted various skills over time from being a signboard painter, carpenter, welder in a factory, a lingerie salesman to a voyager on a shipping vessel.

The wait was over

On March 13, 1940, Sardar Udham Singh shot Micheal O’Dwyer at a meeting at East India Association and The Royal Central Asian Society at Caxton Hill. Taking out the revolver from his diary, he shot at General Dwyer. He did this in front of the world because he wanted to send a message, he wanted this to be an event that reminded people of the revolution, and that the world should never forget India’s greatest tragedy. He was calm and stood there waiting patiently when he was arrested by the police. He was imprisoned in the Brixton prison.

A symbol of unity

During his imprisonment, he held a 36-day hunger strike to symbolise the power and the need of religious unity in India to fight the Britishers. His fasting was a powerful message and an urge to the three major religions of India (Hindu, Muslims and Sikhs) to become one and fight for the freedom of their motherland. He identified himself as ‘Ram Mohammad Singh Azad’ while in custody, showcasing his belief in unity, negating the anti-colonial sentiments.

Sardar Udham Singh’s bravery and passion to fight for Indian Independence still inspire us. Watch his extraordinary journey on screen with Sardar Udham on Amazon Prime Video on October 16.