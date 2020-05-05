Image Source : INSTA/ FILMHISTORYPICS 42 years of Trishul: When Salim Khan told producer Gulshan Rai the film wasn't 'good enough to be released'

Trishul, a film which boasted of an impressive cast comprising Amitabh Bachchan, Sanjeev Kumar and Shashi Kapoor amongst others, was the story of the illegitimate son (played by Big B) of a business tycoon (Sanjeev Kumar), who grows up with a vendetta to ruin his father and his legitimate son, played by Shashi Kapoor. The epic film was released on May 5, 1978 and, today marks the 42 years of its release and on the special occasion, we bring you a behind the scenes trivia you probably didn’t know. The film directed by Yash Chopra laso starred Sanjeev Kapoor, Shashi Kapoor, Waheeda Rehman, Rakhee, Hema Malini, Prem Chopra, Sachin Pilgaonkar in pivotal roles.

Salim Khan, who was one of the writers of Trishul along with Javed Akhtar, in an earlier interview revealed that he once told producer Gulshan Rai the film wasn't 'good enough to be released'.

"After the first trial of the film, we were all left dissapointed. Yash Chopra, Gulshan Rai, Javed Akhtar and I were inside the car and none of us spoke for a long time until Gulshanji asked me how can i save the film. To which, I replied there's only one solution and that is not to release it at all".

