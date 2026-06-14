25 years of Lagaan: Remember the actress who played 'gori mem' in Aamir Khan's film? What she's doing now

New Delhi:

Aamir Khan's cult classic Lagaan is all set to mark 25 years since its release. Directed by Ashutosh Gowariker, the 2001 film remains one of the most celebrated sports dramas in Indian cinema. The makers also organised a special screening in Mumbai on Friday, which was attended by cast members and notable celebrities, including Kareena Kapoor Khan, Kajol, Juhi Chawla, Rekha, Nikhat Khan, Salman Khan, and others.

Now, as the film again came into the limelight, curiosity around actress Rachel Shelley, who portrayed the role of the ‘gori mem’ aka Elizabeth Russell in the film, has resurfaced online, with fans eager to know what she has been doing these days.

What is Rachel Shelley aka 'gori mem' from Lagaan, doing these days?

For the unversed, Rachel Shelley has appeared in several notable films and shows throughout her acting career so far. Her most recent work in a Hindi series was in Kohrra. Created by Sudip Sharma, the Hindi crime thriller also stars Barun Sobti, Mona Singh and Suvinder Vicky in key roles. In the show, Rachel Shelley portrayed the role of Clara Murphy, Liam’s mother and Steve Dhillon’s family friend from the UK.

She was recently seen in Prime Video's mystery thriller Young Sherlock, where she played the role of Mrs Tilcott. The 8-episode series also stars After actor Hero Fiennes Tiffin, Dónal Finn, Zine Tseng, Joseph Fiennes, Natascha McElhone, Max Irons, and Colin Firth in key roles.

What did Rachel Shelley say on '25 years of Lagaan'?

Taking to her Instagram, Rachel Shelley shared a post on Saturday expressing her gratitude and congratulated the milestone by thanking the audience for giving the film so much love. She said, "It's a really exciting milestone. Sometimes I feel like it was just yesterday, and other times it feels like another lifetime ago. So thank you to everyone who’s kept it so vibrant and given it so much love over the years. I have to say that as a cast and crew, we make the film, but it’s the audience, by watching it and giving it so much love and support over the years, who complete the film. So thank you for giving us, me, that gift, because it’s with me every day and it’s informed every piece of work I’ve ever done since."

Details about 2001 film Lagaan

The film Lagaan: Once Upon a Time in India centres on the concept of "lagaan" (land tax). It follows the story of villagers in Victorian India who stake their future on a game of cricket against an arrogant British commander. Apart from Aamir Khan and Rachel Shelley, the film features Raghubir Yadav, Rajendra Gupta, Dayashankar Pandey, Raj Zutshi, and others.

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